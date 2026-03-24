Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

FIFA Cancels 2,000 Hotel Reservations in Philadelphia Ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association has confirmed that FIFA has canceled 2,000 of the 10,000 hotel room reservations it had initially made for the event. The cancellations primarily affect four Center City hotels, though the organization has not provided a specific reason for the decision.

Impact on Philadelphia

Philadelphia is set to host six World Cup matches between June 11 and July 19, 2026, and the city had prepared extensively to accommodate the influx of visitors. Ed Grose, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, noted that while the cancellations are disappointing, they are not catastrophic. “These are rooms that are going to be put back out on the marketplace and sold to fans who want to come to Philadelphia,” Grose said.

Broader Context

Philadelphia is not the only host city experiencing such cancellations. FIFA has reportedly reduced room blocks in several of the 15 other host cities as well. The cancellations fall within the terms of FIFA’s contracts, avoiding penalties.

Opportunities for Fans

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The newly available rooms are expected to be quickly filled, especially with two citywide conventions scheduled during the World Cup. Grose encouraged fans to book accommodations soon to secure their spots.

Despite the cancellations, Philadelphia remains a key destination for soccer fans, with matches featuring teams like Brazil, France, and Ghana. The city is also hosting a 39-day FIFA Fan Festival at Fairmount Park, promising a vibrant atmosphere for visitors.

While the cancellations pose logistical challenges, they also present opportunities for fans and local businesses to capitalize on the event’s global appeal.