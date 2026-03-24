Philly Officer Faces Charges After Alleged Shoplifting Incident

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Authorities charged Philadelphia Police Officer Meika Bell after store security in Radnor accused her of stealing merchandise during an off-duty visit. Bell, who works in the 9th District, visited a TJ Maxx on Friday, selected several items, and left the store without paying. Officers in Radnor took her into custody shortly after staff reported the incident.

Investigators have not disclosed the specific items involved, but they confirmed that the arrest triggered a broader review. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation and began examining Bell’s actions, her conduct in the store, and her compliance with departmental policies. Department leaders say they will monitor the case closely and address any violations.

The incident sparked swift reactions within law enforcement circles, and city officials stressed the importance of accountability as the case moves forward.