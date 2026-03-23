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Newark Liberty Airport Temporarily Halts Flights After Control Tower Evacuation

Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were temporarily paused Monday morning after air traffic controllers evacuated the control tower due to a burning smell. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. local time.

According to FAA spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt, the burning smell was traced to an elevator in the control tower. As a precaution, air traffic controllers evacuated the tower, leading to a ground stop for both arrivals and departures.

The situation was resolved quickly, with controllers returning to their stations and the ground stop lifted approximately 30 minutes after the initial report. The cause of the burning smell remains under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.