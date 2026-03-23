Two Pilots Killed After Jet Collides With Fire Truck

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Two pilots lost their lives after a passenger jet collided with a fire truck during a landing at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, triggering chaos, injuries, and a full airport shutdown.

The aircraft, an Air Canada Express regional jet operated by Jazz Aviation, arrived from Montreal with 72 passengers and four crew members on board. As the plane touched down, it struck an airport firefighting vehicle that had entered the runway while responding to a separate emergency.

The collision killed the pilot and co-pilot instantly and injured dozens of passengers and personnel. Emergency crews transported at least 41 people to nearby hospitals, while doctors later released many with minor injuries. Officials reported that two firefighters inside the truck survived and remained in stable condition.

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Early evidence points to a breakdown in communication between air traffic control and ground crews. Audio recordings captured urgent commands instructing the fire truck to stop moments before impact, suggesting that both the aircraft and vehicle received clearance to use the same runway. Investigators now focus on how that critical error unfolded.

Authorities immediately shut down LaGuardia Airport following the crash, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations and diversions across the region. Travelers faced long delays as airlines scrambled to reroute flights to nearby airports.

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched a full investigation. Canadian officials have also joined the probe due to the aircraft’s origin and operator.

The tragedy has intensified concerns about aviation safety, staffing shortages, and coordination during emergencies. Officials continue to examine whether human error, system failures, or broader operational pressures contributed to one of the most serious runway collisions in recent years.