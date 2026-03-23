Elon Musk Offers To Pay TSA Workers During Airport Chaos

Source: Josh Edelson / Getty

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has stepped into a growing national crisis, offering to personally cover salaries for Transportation Security Administration workers during a prolonged federal funding standoff.

Musk made the proposal on his social platform X as lawmakers in Washington continue to clash over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. The dispute has stretched for weeks, leaving roughly 50,000 TSA employees working without pay and straining airport operations across the country.

Airports have reported severe disruptions as unpaid workers call out or resign. Absentee rates have surged, and some locations now face critical staffing shortages. Officials say the situation has already led to long security lines, frustrated travelers, and mounting concerns about safety and efficiency.

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Travelers have felt the impact firsthand. Major airports in cities like New York and Atlanta have recorded wait times stretching several hours, with some passengers missing flights during peak travel periods. At the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta, lines recently reached up to five hours, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Musk framed his offer as a way to ease pressure on both workers and travelers. He pointed to the widespread effects on everyday Americans and suggested that immediate financial support could stabilize operations while lawmakers negotiate.

However, legal experts and government officials have raised questions about whether a private individual can fund federal employee salaries. Agencies have not announced any formal response, and Congress continues to debate competing proposals tied to immigration policy and broader budget priorities.

As the standoff drags on, officials warn that airport delays could worsen. Without a resolution, staffing shortages and long lines may continue to disrupt travel nationwide, leaving millions of passengers caught in the fallout.