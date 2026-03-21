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Register to win a FREE Laptop from Power Up Philly!

Published on March 21, 2026
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Power Up Philly Community Tech Expo Flyer
Source: R1 / R1

Register to win a FREE Laptop from Power Up Philly!

Philadelphia, are you ready to Power Up! On March 28, join the Power Up Philly Community Tech Expo at Temple University. This is a free public event, where the first five hundred eligible residents can receive a free laptop. Arrive by 10 AM and experience hands-on technology, workshops, and more. Join dozens of community organizations and national tech partners working to expand digital access across Philadelphia. This Saturday, March 28th at Temple University STAR Complex,1816 N. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA. 

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT [CLICK HERE

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