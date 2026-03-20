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Behind the Hits: Ne-Yo's Aunt Inspired Him to Write 'Irreplaceable'

Behind the Hits: Ne-Yo Says His Aunt Inspired Him to Write ‘Irreplaceable’ for Beyonce

Published on March 20, 2026
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Ashmac x NEYO for Behind the Hits 4-17-2025
Source: R1 / R1

Behind the Hits: Ne-Yo Says His Aunt Inspired Him to Write ‘Irreplaceable’ for Beyonce

On this episode of Behind the Hits, Ne-Yo sits down with ASHMAC to discuss some of his most notable hits and the stories behind them. Ne-Yo tells us two incredible stories, detailing how two women in his family enabled him to come up with arguably two of the biggest hits of his career!

Watch the full interview below!

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