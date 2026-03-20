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Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia to Host First Two Rounds of 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Philadelphia is gearing up for an electrifying March Madness as the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia prepares to host the first two rounds of the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The games, scheduled for March 20 and 22, will bring top collegiate teams and basketball fans from across the country to the City of Brotherly Love.

Event Details

Saint Joseph’s University will serve as the host institution for the tournament rounds. The action kicks off on Friday, March 20, with four first-round games:

Virginia (3) vs. Wright State (14) at 1:50 PM

at 1:50 PM Tennessee (6) vs. Miami (OH) or SMU at 4:25 PM

at 4:25 PM UCLA (7) vs. UCF (10) at 7:25 PM

at 7:25 PM UConn (2) vs. Furman (15) at 10:00 PM

The winners of these matchups will advance to the second round on Sunday, March 22, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Sweet 16.

A Boost for Philadelphia

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This marks another major sporting event for Philadelphia, which is also set to host the PGA Championship, FIFA World Cup matches, and the MLB All-Star Game in the coming months. The NCAA tournament is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the city, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

Fan Experience

The Xfinity Mobile Arena is offering a premium NCAA Fan Experience, including hospitality packages with tailgate-inspired snacks, drinks, and photo opportunities with the NCAA National Championship trophy. Fans can also purchase tickets for individual games or two-game bundles.

Philadelphia’s rich basketball history and passionate sports culture make it the perfect stage for March Madness. For tickets and more information, visit XfinityMobileArena.com.