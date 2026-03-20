“Big Mama, one kid!” Latto is finally flipping her famous lyric after announcing her pregnancy with a baby bump reveal for her new album, Big Mama.

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The ClayCo queen is now eating up the competition for two as her “Big Mama” moniker takes on a new meaning. On Friday, March 20, she dropped the cover art for Big Mama and lives up to the name with her glowing and growing on display. She’s also holding a leopard cub, whose stylish spots have become the rapper’s signature print, to confirm her own little one on the way. And she’s doing her big one for the new album, coming May 29.

She dropped a clever teaser Thursday with the baby leopard making another cameo. Only her feet are visible as she struts in stilettos to feed the cub a bottle with the voiceover full of hints.

“I ain’t go missing. I had to give y’all time to miss me. Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance. Home to the studio, studio back home, listening to every beat, feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big Mama. But this time the stakes way bigger. Now it’s on me to deliver.”

After months of speculation, Latto opens up about her pregnancy in the video for her new lead single, “Business & Personal (Intro).” In the video for the intimate intro, we see Latto relaxing in the comfort of her home with throwback clips of little Latto from home videos.

Latto Launches Her Big Mama Moment On “Business & Personal (Intro)”

Latto raps about taking care of her family while literally and lyrically painting a picture for her new Big Mama era. Her baby scrapbook flashes onscreen as she raps,

“Big Mama, b***h! Ya a** getting spanked! That b***h at the end of the day! Maybach, that’s the Benz of the day. Carseat, got a kid on the way.”

After Latto looks in the camera with a wink, we see a close up of her baby bump and her not-so-secret man’s hand cradling it from behind. The mystery man is still getting the Wizard Kelly treatment as he laces his fingers with Latto’s.

However, social media sleuths have already compared the tattoos to Latto’s work husband and long-rumored boo, 21 Savage. She seemed to covertly confirm the coupledom in 2025 after they were spotted on a romantic baecation, but it looks like Latto is still keeping her man, her man, her man partially private.

Following a montage of Latto nesting in her nursury, the beat flips with a reminder that “This baby ain’t slowing s**t down but the horse power.” Perched on the hood of a Rolls Royce with the baby bump front and center, Latto still refuses to take her foot off necks.

Even with more images of Latto as a domestic diva in the garden and the kitchen, she’s still bringing the bars hard as ever.

New Album, Same Latto

Based on this lead single, Latto is giving growth as she moves on to new milestones, but the baddie and bars we know and love are here to stay. She’s just leveling up and we love that for her!

Some fans have been congratulating Latto for months since eagle-eyed investigators claimed to spot the beginnings of a baby bump during a live performance. She seemingly shut down the rumors with another photo from that show, joking that she was just eating good overseas.

Yet speculation continued when Latto popped out for her Christmas in ClayCo toy giveaway in a massive fur. The way she keeps fans guessing and trolls the trolls online, some skeptics think this could still be Latto getting her elaborate lick back for all the baby buzz.

Latto also went live from the studio amid the video premiere to confirm, “I’m Big Mama for real! Big Mama, one kid!”

Congratulations, Latto!

‘Big Mama’ For Real! Latto Announces Pregnancy & New Album With Baby Bump Reveal In ‘Business & Personal’ Video was originally published on bossip.com