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Darby Police Search for Man Who Punched Crossing Guard in Broad Daylight

Authorities in Darby Borough, Pennsylvania, are searching for a man who was caught on video assaulting a crossing guard on Monday, March 16. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of South 6th and Walnut streets, near Walnut Street Elementary School.

The Incident

According to Darby Police Chief Joe Gabe, the suspect became impatient after the crossing guard stopped traffic to allow children on a bus to cross safely. The man reportedly honked his horn and revved his engine before exiting his vehicle. Surveillance footage shows the man running after the crossing guard on the sidewalk, punching them in the face, and knocking them to the ground before fleeing the scene.

Community Outrage

The attack has sparked outrage in the community. Darby Borough Mayor Joar Dhan condemned the act, stating, “Whoever you are, we got you. We will catch you. This behavior is not welcome here.” Senator Anthony H. Williams also issued a statement, calling the assault “an outrageous and despicable act of cowardice.” Williams has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Public Reaction and Council Meeting

The incident was a focal point at a Darby Borough Council meeting on Wednesday, March 18. However, tensions flared between the mayor and council president over unrelated issues, leaving many residents frustrated. “They’re so busy fighting, we can’t get to the real issues,” said resident Beverly Rogers.

Call for Information

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. Tips can be sent to kcollins@darbypd.org.