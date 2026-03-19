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Gas Prices in Philadelphia Surge Past $4 a Gallon Following Iran Attacks on Gulf Oil Facilities

Gas prices in Philadelphia have soared above $4 per gallon as global oil and natural gas markets react to recent attacks by Iran on key energy facilities in the Gulf region. The strikes targeted a major natural gas facility in Qatar, which supplies 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas, and two oil refineries in Kuwait. These disruptions have intensified fears of a prolonged energy crisis, exacerbated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most tanker traffic.

Local Impact

Philadelphia residents are already feeling the pinch at the pump. Charles Paris, a local driver, shared his frustration, saying, “It’s like 10 to 20 bucks more every time, and I do it like five times a month. It’s like a hundred bucks. And that’s all I think about, know what I mean?”

Global Energy Market Reaction

The attacks have sent shockwaves through global energy markets:

Brent crude oil prices surged to $116.38 per barrel, up from under $73 before the conflict began.

The European TTF benchmark for natural gas prices jumped 24% on Thursday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil rose to $96.45 per barrel, while natural gas futures increased by 5.1%.



The spike in energy prices is raising concerns about inflation and its impact on the global economy. Stock markets worldwide have reacted negatively, with major indices in Europe and Asia experiencing significant losses. The Federal Reserve has also expressed uncertainty about the long-term effects of rising oil prices on the U.S. economy.