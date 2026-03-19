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$450 Million Cancer-Fighting Isotope Facility Coming to Philadelphia

A groundbreaking $450 million manufacturing facility for a cancer-fighting isotope is set to be built in Philadelphia’s Bellwether District, the site of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery. The project, spearheaded by TerraPower Isotopes—a nuclear science company backed by Bill Gates—was announced on Tuesday by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and company officials.

The facility will focus on producing Actinium-225, a rare isotope used in cancer imaging and treatments. This development is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine and expanding global access to this critical resource.

Philadelphia was chosen for the facility after a competitive selection process that evaluated over 350 potential sites. The city’s robust life sciences ecosystem and strategic location were key factors in securing the project.

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“Today marks a major milestone for TerraPower Isotopes and for the future of precision medicine,” said Scott Claunch, President of TerraPower Isotopes. “This new facility is a testament to the demand for Actinium-225 as part of the growing industry which is transforming how cancer is treated.”

Rick Siger, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, emphasized the economic and scientific significance of the project, stating, “By partnering with innovative companies and investing in strategic sites like the Bellwether District, we’re continuing to attract transformative projects that drive economic growth across Pennsylvania.”

The project is expected to bring over 225 full-time jobs to the region within the next three years. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is contributing $10 million toward the initiative, and TerraPower will lease the 250,000-square-foot facility once it is completed.

This facility represents a significant step forward in both cancer treatment and economic development, solidifying Philadelphia’s position as a leader in life sciences innovation. Construction is expected to begin soon, marking a new chapter for the Bellwether District and the fight against cancer.