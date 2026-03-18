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Philadelphia Eagles Acquire Veteran QB Andy Dalton in Trade with Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their quarterback depth by acquiring veteran Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers. The trade, finalized on Wednesday, involves the Eagles sending a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Panthers in exchange for the 38-year-old quarterback. The deal is pending a physical.

A Veteran Presence in the QB Room

In Philadelphia, Dalton is expected to serve as a reliable backup to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. While Tanner McKee remains the primary backup, Dalton provides the Eagles with a seasoned option in case of emergencies. His veteran savvy and leadership are seen as valuable assets for a team with championship aspirations.

The Eagles’ decision to trade for Dalton reflects their commitment to ensuring depth and stability at the quarterback position.

The trade also reunites Dalton with some familiar opponents, as the Eagles are set to face the Cowboys, Bears, and Panthers this season.

Dalton’s Recent Performance

Dalton’s most notable action with the Panthers came in 2024 when he stepped in as the starter for five games, throwing for 989 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions. While his role in Philadelphia will likely be limited, his experience and ability to manage games make him a valuable addition to the roster.