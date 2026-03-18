Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Lil Wayne is keeping the celebration going, adding 20 more dates to his Tha Carter Anniversary Tour.

This time around, he’s bringing 2 Chainz and The Game along for the ride. Chainz is expected to join Weezy for most of the run, while Game will make appearances in select cities.

The tour celebrates Wayne’s iconic Tha Carter series, which started in 2004 with the original project featuring standouts like “Go DJ,” “I Miss My Dawgs,” and “This Is The Carter.” Since then, he’s built out one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary album runs.

Of course, Tha Carter III remains a defining moment, moving over one million copies in its first week and delivering classics like “A Milli,” “Mr. Carter,” and “Lollipop.” The project still stands as one of the biggest releases in rap history.

Now, after continuing the series and celebrating its legacy, Wayne is taking it back to the stage for fans who missed out the first time around.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on pre-sale March 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales opening March 20 at 10 a.m. Fans expect Wayne to dig deep into his catalog, hearing all their favorite Carter cuts and his surprise guests.

If you missed Tunechi the first time, here’s your shot to catch him.

Lil Wayne Adds More Dates To 'Tha Carter' 20th Anniversary Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com