Crossing Guard Assaulted Outside Darby Elementary School

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A violent incident outside a Darby elementary school has raised urgent concerns among parents, staff, and local officials after an individual assaulted a crossing guard during morning arrival.

Police reported that the attack occurred just before the start of the school day as students approached the building. The crossing guard, who directed traffic and helped children cross the street safely, confronted a driver who ignored posted signals and nearly struck pedestrians. Witnesses said the situation escalated quickly when the driver exited the vehicle and struck the guard.

Bystanders rushed to assist the injured guard and called emergency services. First responders arrived within minutes and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where medical staff treated injuries that officials described as serious but not life-threatening. Authorities detained the suspect at the scene and have begun a formal investigation.

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Parents expressed alarm after the incident, with many calling for increased security and stricter traffic enforcement around the school. “We trust crossing guards to protect our kids,” one parent said. “No one should face violence for doing that job.”

School administrators addressed families later that day and emphasized their commitment to student and staff safety. Officials said they plan to review current traffic procedures and work with local law enforcement to prevent similar incidents.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward with additional information as they build their case. Prosecutors expect to file charges that could include assault and reckless endangerment.

Community leaders have also responded, calling the attack unacceptable and urging respect for those who serve vital roles in protecting children. As the investigation continues, the incident has intensified discussions about road safety and accountability in school zones.