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Montgomery County Cyclist Joseph Kenas Dies After Hitting Pothole

Joseph Kenas, a 69-year-old avid cyclist and beloved family man from Abington Township, tragically passed away after hitting a pothole while riding his bike in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The accident occurred on March 10 along Morris Road near Germantown Academy, a route Kenas frequently rode. He succumbed to his injuries on March 15 after being declared brain dead at a Philadelphia hospital.

A Life of Passion and Kindness

Kenas was described by his family as compassionate, social, and deeply passionate about outdoor activities, including cycling and skiing. His son, Stephen Kenas, shared, “He was the leader of our family, showing us every day what it means to live with kindness, love, selflessness, and presence.” Kenas was a father of three and a grandfather of five, leaving behind a legacy of love and inspiration.

The Incident and Community Concerns

The pothole that caused the accident has since been filled, but neighbors noted that the stretch of Morris Road has been a recurring problem. According to PennDOT, over 13,000 pothole reports were filed in southeastern Pennsylvania last year, including two on Morris Road. The incident has reignited discussions about road maintenance and safety, particularly for cyclists.

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Stuart Leon, a Philadelphia-based bicycle crash lawyer, emphasized the dangers potholes pose to cyclists, stating, “Think about the harm that’s done when a bicycle rider gets crashed out by a pothole. We’re talking about head trauma, broken teeth.”

Honoring Kenas’ Legacy

A funeral service for Kenas will be held on March 20 at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Abington, followed by interment at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia to support safer cycling initiatives.

Kenas’ tragic death serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for improved infrastructure to protect all road users.