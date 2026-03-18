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South Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Selling $200K in Fake Jason Kelce Memorabilia

A South Philadelphia man, Robert Capone, has been sentenced to probation after attempting to sell over $200,000 worth of fake memorabilia allegedly signed by Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. Capone will not serve any jail time but has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay restitution to those he defrauded.

Prosecutors revealed that Capone deceived a worker at Beckett Authentication Services, falsely claiming that the autographs on the memorabilia were legitimate. The items were then marketed as authentic, targeting unsuspecting buyers.

The judge’s decision to impose probation rather than jail time reflects the non-violent nature of the crime. However, Capone is required to compensate the victims of his fraudulent scheme, ensuring some level of accountability.