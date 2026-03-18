Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Philadelphia International Airport Closes Additional Checkpoints Amid Government Shutdown

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will temporarily close its security checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown. These closures follow the recent shutdown of the Terminal C checkpoint, which was closed last week.

Impact on Travelers

Passengers flying from Terminals A-West, C, and F are advised to use alternative checkpoints at Terminals A-East, B, and D/E. Despite the closures, the terminals themselves remain open for flights, and passengers can move between terminals after clearing security without needing to re-enter screening.

TSA Staffing Challenges

The closures are part of an effort to optimize operations across the airport as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) faces significant staffing constraints. The partial government shutdown has left approximately 50,000 TSA officers working without pay, leading to increased absences and over 350 resignations nationwide.

Recommendations for Travelers

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PHL officials recommend that travelers arrive 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3.5 hours early for international flights to account for potential delays. TSA PreCheck remains available at Terminals A-East and D/E, with adjusted operating hours.

Remaining Checkpoint Hours

Terminal A-East: 4:15 a.m.–10:15 p.m. (PreCheck closes at 6:30 p.m.)

4:15 a.m.–10:15 p.m. (PreCheck closes at 6:30 p.m.) Terminal B: 3:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

3:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Terminal D/E: 3 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

Travelers are encouraged to use airline and airport apps, as well as the MyTSA app, to monitor wait times and stay informed about updates.

Ongoing Challenges

The government shutdown, which began on February 14, continues to impact the Department of Homeland Security and its agencies, including TSA, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection. The situation has led to long lines and delays at airports across the country.

For more information on checkpoint hours and updates, travelers can visit PHL.org.