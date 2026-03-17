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North Philadelphia Man Arrested in $3.8 Million Title-Washing Scheme

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the arrest of Adam Richardson, a 40-year-old North Philadelphia man accused of orchestrating a multi-million dollar vehicle title-washing scheme. Richardson allegedly used his business, Richardson Family Enterprises LLC, to launder titles for stolen luxury vehicles, enabling their resale.

The Scheme

Richardson, an authorized issuing agent with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is accused of submitting fraudulent information to obtain clean titles for stolen vehicles. These vehicles, which included high-end Ferraris, Mercedes-Benzes, BMWs, and Cadillacs, were then resold to unsuspecting buyers or individuals aware of their stolen status.

Authorities allege that Richardson earned a portion of the proceeds from these sales, with the scheme generating $3.8 million over four years. He was reportedly known as the “tag guy,” charging fees to “wash” titles for stolen vehicles.

Investigation and Arrest

The investigation began when Pennsylvania State Police identified stolen vehicles with titles issued by Richardson. Collaborating with PennDOT and the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Section, investigators uncovered the extent of the operation. Richardson was arrested and arraigned on multiple charges, including forgery, title washing, and running a corrupt organization. He faces 16 felony counts and five misdemeanors and has been denied bail.