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Wawa Welcome America 2026: A Star-Studded Celebration for Philadelphia’s 250th Anniversary

Philadelphia is gearing up for its biggest Wawa Welcome America festival yet, celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday with 16 days of concerts, cultural events, and fireworks. The festival, running from June 19 to July 4, 2026, will feature an impressive lineup of performers, including Queen Latifah, Idina Menzel, Eve, Kirk Franklin, Olga Tañón, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Headlining Performers and Events

Queen Latifah will headline the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus concert on July 2.

will headline the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus concert on July 2. Idina Menzel will perform at the Philly Pops concert on July 3.

will perform at the Philly Pops concert on July 3. Eve , a Philadelphia native, will lead the Celebration of Black Music Month concert on June 25.

, a Philadelphia native, will lead the Celebration of Black Music Month concert on June 25. DJ Jazzy Jeff will headline the Juneteenth Block Party on June 19.

will headline the Juneteenth Block Party on June 19. Kirk Franklin , a gospel music icon, will perform at the Gospel on Independence concert on June 28.

, a gospel music icon, will perform at the Gospel on Independence concert on June 28. Olga Tañón, a Grammy-winning artist, will headline Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta on June 27.

Special Highlights

Philly Fair 250 : A three-day event from June 20-22 featuring food, music, and cultural exhibits, including a life-sized Liberty Bell replica and hot air balloon rides.

: A three-day event from June 20-22 featuring food, music, and cultural exhibits, including a life-sized Liberty Bell replica and hot air balloon rides. Liberty Medal Ceremony : Pope Leo XIV will be honored with the Liberty Medal on July 3, delivering remarks live from the Vatican.

: Pope Leo XIV will be honored with the Liberty Medal on July 3, delivering remarks live from the Vatican. Expanded Fireworks : Six nights of fireworks, the most in the festival’s history, will light up the Philadelphia skyline.

: Six nights of fireworks, the most in the festival’s history, will light up the Philadelphia skyline. July 4th Concert and Fireworks: The grand finale will feature a yet-to-be-announced headliner and a spectacular fireworks display.