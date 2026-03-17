Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Phillies’ Johan Rojas Suspended 80 Games for PED Violation

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas has been suspended for the first 80 games of the 2026 MLB season after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. Major League Baseball announced the suspension on Monday, following the denial of Rojas’ appeal by an independent arbitrator.

Rojas, 25, will lose $395,305 in salary during the suspension, which spans 92 days of the 187-day season. He will also be ineligible to participate in the 2026 postseason. Barring rainouts, Rojas would be eligible to return to the Phillies’ lineup on June 25.

The Phillies released a statement expressing their disappointment, stating, “The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today’s news of Johan’s violation.”

Rojas’ Career and Recent Performance

Last season, Rojas hit .224 with one home run, 18 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases before being demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in August. He did not return to the Phillies’ roster for the remainder of the season. During spring training this year, Rojas went 3-for-15 with one RBI.

Rojas has a career batting average of .252 with six home runs, 73 RBIs, and 51 stolen bases over 250 games. He was initially slated to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic but was removed from the roster ahead of the tournament.