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Tornado Watch in Effect Until 7 PM: Phoenixville and Delaware County Schools Dismissing Early

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, including Phoenixville and Delaware County, and will remain in effect until 7 PM today. The watch comes as severe weather, including the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain, is expected to impact the region.

School Dismissals

In response to the severe weather threat, schools in Phoenixville and Delaware County have announced early dismissals to ensure the safety of students and staff. Parents are advised to check with their local school districts for specific dismissal times and transportation updates.

Safety Precautions

Residents are urged to stay alert and monitor weather updates throughout the day. In the event of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room away from windows. Keep emergency supplies, such as flashlights and a weather radio, readily available.