Source: Hyoung Chang / Getty

3,800 Workers Strike at One of Nation’s Largest Meatpacking Plants

On Monday, approximately 3,800 workers at the Swift Beef Co. plant in Greeley, Colorado, began a strike, marking the first walkout at a U.S. beef slaughterhouse since the 1980s. The strike, organized by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, follows accusations of unfair labor practices and retaliation by the plant’s owner, JBS USA, amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Source: Karl Gehring / Getty

Key Details of the Strike

Union Allegations : Union officials claim JBS USA attempted to intimidate workers into leaving the union through one-on-one meetings. The previous contract expired at midnight on Sunday, and no negotiations occurred over the weekend.

: Union officials claim JBS USA attempted to intimidate workers into leaving the union through one-on-one meetings. The previous contract expired at midnight on Sunday, and no negotiations occurred over the weekend. Worker Participation : Union representatives reported that 99% of workers voted to authorize the strike.

: Union representatives reported that 99% of workers voted to authorize the strike. Company Response: JBS USA stated that employees who choose not to strike would still have work and be paid. The company plans to operate two shifts at the plant and temporarily move production to other facilities as needed.

Industry Context

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The strike comes at a challenging time for the U.S. beef industry, with the cattle population at a 75-year low and rising beef prices contributing to economic concerns. The Greeley plant is a significant player in the industry, and the strike’s impact could ripple through the market.

Historical Significance

This is the first strike at a U.S. slaughterhouse since the 1985 Hormel plant walkout in Minnesota, which lasted over a year and involved violent confrontations.

Union representatives and JBS USA have yet to reach a resolution, and the strike is expected to continue as workers demand fair treatment and improved contract terms.