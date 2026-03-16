NBCUniversal Ends All Syndicated Shows Including Steve Wilkos & Access Hollywood

Source: Variety / Getty

NBCUniversal has canceled several long-running syndicated programs as the company steps away from producing first-run daytime shows for local television stations. The decision affects Access Hollywood, Karamo, and The Steve Wilkos Show, which will all conclude production as the media giant restructures its syndication strategy.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution confirmed the move as part of a broader shift in how the company develops and distributes entertainment programming. Executives want to focus more heavily on streaming platforms and digital-first content rather than traditional daytime syndication.

Access Hollywood, which debuted in 1996, built a reputation as a staple entertainment news program that covered celebrity culture, film premieres, and television launches. Over the years, the show featured interviews with major stars and became a familiar presence on local stations across the United States. The cancellation marks the end of one of the longest-running entertainment news franchises on syndicated television.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The talk show Karamo, hosted by television personality Karamo Brown, launched in 2022 and focused on personal stories, conflict resolution, and relationship advice. The series attracted attention through emotional segments and audience participation but struggled to secure a long-term foothold in the competitive daytime market.

Meanwhile, The Steve Wilkos Show, led by host Steve Wilkos, ran for more than 15 years after its 2007 debut. The program tackled intense personal disputes, family conflicts, and controversial social issues. Wilkos built a loyal audience with his direct approach and confrontational style.

Industry analysts view the cancellations as another signal that the television landscape continues to evolve. Streaming platforms, social media clips, and on-demand content have changed how audiences consume daytime programming.

NBCUniversal plans to shift resources toward new digital projects and streaming partnerships. The company believes that strategy will help it reach younger audiences and adapt to the rapidly changing entertainment market.