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Roots Picnic Announces Venue Change to Belmont Plateau for 2026

The Roots Picnic, Philadelphia’s beloved two-day music festival, is making a significant move for its 2026 edition. Organizers have announced that the event will shift from its previous location at the Mann Center to the scenic Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park. The festival is scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31.

Addressing Past Challenges

The decision to change venues comes after last year’s festival faced criticism over long entry lines and communication issues. Many attendees expressed frustration on social media, prompting organizers to take action. In a statement, they acknowledged the feedback, saying, “We heard you, new venue, better experience.”

Enhancements for 2026

To improve the festival experience, organizers have introduced several changes:

Upgraded Roots Picnic App : A revamped app will provide real-time updates and better communication with attendees.

: A revamped app will provide real-time updates and better communication with attendees. Improved Messaging Services : An SMS service will keep festivalgoers informed throughout the event.

: An SMS service will keep festivalgoers informed throughout the event. Second Entrance : A new entry point will help reduce wait times and streamline access.

: A new entry point will help reduce wait times and streamline access. Enhanced Ambassadors : More staff will be available to assist attendees both inside and outside the venue.

: More staff will be available to assist attendees both inside and outside the venue. Premium Experiences: Upgraded options for general admission and VIP ticket holders.

Belmont Plateau: A New Chapter

The move to Belmont Plateau offers a larger, more open space, allowing for a reimagined festival layout. Known for its stunning views of the Philadelphia skyline, the venue promises to provide a unique backdrop for the Roots Picnic’s signature blend of music, culture, and community.

For more information and updates, visit rootspicnic.com.