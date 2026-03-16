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Dallas Goedert Re-Signs with Eagles on One-Year Deal

Published on March 16, 2026
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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Dallas Goedert Re-Signs with Eagles on One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured the return of veteran tight end Dallas Goedert for a ninth season, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $7 million, including a $4.25 million signing bonus. The deal, confirmed by multiple sources, ensures that Goedert remains a key part of the Eagles’ offense for the 2026 season.

Goedert’s re-signing comes after weeks of negotiations, during which the Eagles worked to avoid a significant $20 million cap hit tied to void years in his previous contract.

At 31 years old, Goedert continues to be a productive force on the field. Last season, he recorded 60 receptions for 591 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns, including two in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the 49ers.

In postseason play, Goedert has been equally impressive, with 56 catches for 595 yards and six touchdowns, placing him among the NFL’s top tight ends in playoff history.

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