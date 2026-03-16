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Market Street East Undergoes $1.85 Million Beautification Project Ahead of Summer Events

Philadelphia’s Market Street East is receiving a major facelift as part of a $1.85 million beautification project funded by a grant awarded to the Center City District. The initiative aims to revitalize the historic corridor in preparation for a busy summer season, which includes celebrations for America’s 250th birthday and the FIFA World Cup.

Key Features of the Project

The beautification effort focuses on transforming vacant buildings, empty storefronts, and aging infrastructure into a vibrant and welcoming space. Highlights include:

Pop-Up Retail Spaces: Eight previously unoccupied spaces on the 900 block of Market Street will host temporary storefronts featuring local businesses. These spaces, upgraded by property owners like Comcast and the Fashion District Philadelphia, will showcase Philadelphia’s creative and entrepreneurial talent.

Eight previously unoccupied spaces on the 900 block of Market Street will host temporary storefronts featuring local businesses. These spaces, upgraded by property owners like Comcast and the Fashion District Philadelphia, will showcase Philadelphia’s creative and entrepreneurial talent. Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Art Installations: Mural Arts Philadelphia is contributing to the project with temporary art installations created by local artists. The first mural, designed by Cuban-Salvadorian artist Manuela Guillén, will be displayed at 10th and Market Streets.

Mural Arts Philadelphia is contributing to the project with temporary art installations created by local artists. The first mural, designed by Cuban-Salvadorian artist Manuela Guillén, will be displayed at 10th and Market Streets. Streetscape Enhancements: Crews are replacing 42 trees, refurbishing transit headhouses and bus shelters, painting light poles, and adding plants to the corridor.

Crews are replacing 42 trees, refurbishing transit headhouses and bus shelters, painting light poles, and adding plants to the corridor.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Philadelphia, Center City District, and local stakeholders. Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “We’re prepared to welcome 1.5 million visitors to Market East. We will greet them with a vibrant and welcoming Philadelphia experience that benefits guests and residents alike.”

Center City District President Prema Katari Gupta added, “These interventions will help us put our best foot forward by showcasing some of the small and diverse local businesses that call Philadelphia home.”

The project is expected to be completed by May, ensuring Market Street East is ready to impress visitors during the summer’s high-profile events. The initiative not only aims to beautify the area but also to boost foot traffic and support local businesses.