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Homelessness in Philadelphia Rises for Fourth Consecutive Year

Philadelphia is grappling with a growing homelessness crisis, as the city’s 2025 point-in-time count revealed a 6% increase in homelessness compared to the previous year. This marks the fourth consecutive year of rising numbers, with 5,516 individuals experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2025—the highest total since 2020.

Key Findings:

Unsheltered Homelessness: The number of unsheltered individuals rose by 20% from 2024, with 1,178 people living on the streets.

The number of unsheltered individuals rose by 20% from 2024, with 1,178 people living on the streets. Sheltered Homelessness: The majority, 4,338 individuals, were in emergency, transitional, or safe-haven housing.

The majority, 4,338 individuals, were in emergency, transitional, or safe-haven housing. Annual Impact: Over 14,000 Philadelphians cycle through homelessness each year.

Contributing Factors:

The rise in homelessness is attributed to a combination of factors, including:

Affordable Housing Shortage: Philadelphia is short more than 64,500 housing units affordable to low-income households.

Philadelphia is short more than 64,500 housing units affordable to low-income households. Economic Challenges: Stagnant wages and rising housing costs have left many unable to secure stable housing.

Stagnant wages and rising housing costs have left many unable to secure stable housing. Opioid Crisis: The ongoing drug epidemic, particularly in neighborhoods like Kensington, has exacerbated homelessness.

City Initiatives:

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has made housing a central focus, pledging to add 1,000 new shelter beds under the “One Philly Plan” to address street homelessness. A new temporary shelter in Center City is set to open in 2026, offering housing and recovery services for up to 92 individuals.

However, critics argue that the city’s approach, which includes encampment sweeps and stricter rules on public spaces, prioritizes public safety over addressing the root causes of homelessness.

Expert Insights:

Donna Bullock, CEO of Project HOME, emphasized the need to address the affordable housing crisis, stating, “When you have an affordable housing crisis and stagnant wages, it’s just really difficult for people to find housing.” Advocates also highlight the importance of pairing housing solutions with substance abuse and recovery services.

Looking Ahead:

As Philadelphia prepares for major events like the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th birthday in 2026, the city faces mounting pressure to address homelessness. While new initiatives aim to provide immediate relief, long-term solutions will require significant investment in affordable housing and comprehensive support services.