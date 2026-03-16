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Philadelphia Sues Glock Over Alleged Role in Gun Violence Crisis

The City of Philadelphia, in collaboration with District Attorney Larry Krasner, has filed a lawsuit against Glock, Inc., accusing the gun manufacturer of contributing to the city’s gun violence epidemic through deceptive marketing practices. The lawsuit, filed on March 13, 2026, alleges that Glock promoted the use of illegal “switches”—devices that convert semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns.

Allegations Against Glock

The lawsuit claims that Glock has knowingly misled consumers by advertising its firearms as “safe” and easy to modify. The company allegedly failed to warn users about the illegality and dangers of switches, which can enable a firearm to fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute. These devices, often referred to as “Glock switches,” are illegal and have been linked to increased gun violence in Philadelphia and beyond.

City officials argue that Glock’s marketing practices, including social media promotions targeting youth, have normalized the use of these devices, portraying them as “fun” and “exciting” despite their deadly consequences.

Statements from City Leaders

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Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized the urgency of addressing gun violence, stating, “Every single day, Philadelphians are killed and maimed by gun violence. Glock has prioritized profit over public safety, and it’s time for them to be held accountable.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner echoed these sentiments, highlighting the devastating impact of Glock’s practices on Philadelphia communities. “Glock’s advertisements are not only irresponsible but also violate Pennsylvania consumer protection law,” Krasner said.

Legal Actions and Goals

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, a court order to halt Glock’s alleged predatory marketing practices, and the establishment of an abatement fund to address the harms caused by gun violence. The City is represented by the GIFFORDS Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Hausfeld Law Firm.