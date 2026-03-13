Brian McKnight Takes Legal Action Against Rickey Smiley Show

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

R&B singer Brian McKnight has launched a legal battle against the nationally syndicated The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, accusing the program of spreading damaging claims about his role as a father.

McKnight filed a defamation lawsuit against the show, its parent company Urban One, and radio host Karen Clark. The complaint argues that interviews and broadcast segments portrayed him as “emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and neglectful” toward his children. McKnight insists those claims are false and says the program amplified them without verifying the accusations.

The lawsuit centers on a January 2025 radio interview between Clark and McKnight’s ex-wife, Julie McKnight. During that conversation, Julie described their past relationship and accused the singer of abusive behavior toward her and their children. McKnight argues that Clark guided the interview with leading questions and reinforced the allegations instead of challenging them or seeking his response.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

McKnight also points to a December 2025 segment on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that featured audio from his eldest son, Brian McKnight Jr.. In the clip, his son claimed that McKnight refused to tell his brother Niko McKnight that he loved him during the final stages of Niko’s battle with cancer. McKnight says the show aired the claim without context and framed the moment in a way that damaged his reputation.

The singer seeks at least $25,000 in compensatory damages for each alleged defamatory statement and additional punitive damages. McKnight argues that the broadcasts harmed his public image and reinforced what he calls a misleading narrative about his family relationships.

The dispute arrives after years of public tension between McKnight and several of his older children. Critics have questioned the singer’s parenting in interviews and on social media, while McKnight has repeatedly rejected the accusations and defended his actions.

As of now, representatives for the show and Clark have not publicly responded to the lawsuit. The case could determine whether the singer can hold the radio program accountable for the allegations that he says damaged his name and career.