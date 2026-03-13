Ray J’s Mom Is Pressing Kris Jenner For S*x Tape Answers

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Sonja Norwood has entered the chat of the long-running dispute surrounding the sex tape involving her son Ray J and reality star Kim Kardashian. Norwood publicly challenged Kris Jenner after Jenner denied any role in the tape’s commercial release during recent legal filings.

The controversy resurfaced after Kardashian and Jenner submitted sworn declarations in a legal battle with Ray J. Both women rejected claims that they orchestrated the tape’s release and described the allegations as false.

Norwood quickly responded on social media and defended her son. She said she refuses to remain silent while critics attack Ray J over a situation that she believes people have misrepresented for years. Norwood also directed a pointed question at Jenner while addressing the renewed legal dispute.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape,” Norwood wrote. “Then who did?”

Norwood emphasized that she fully supports Ray J and his efforts to present what he calls the real story behind the tape. She said she watched the controversy unfold for years and intends to stand beside her son as he pushes for what he considers the truth.

The dispute traces back to a tape recorded during Kardashian and Ray J’s relationship in the early 2000s and released publicly in 2007. The video became one of the most infamous moments in celebrity pop culture and helped launch Kardashian into global fame.

Legal tension between the two sides has intensified in recent years. Kardashian and Jenner previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J, while he responded with a countersuit and renewed accusations about the tape’s release.

Norwood’s public comments have reignited the debate online and drawn fresh attention to the decades-old controversy. As the legal fight continues, both families continue to defend sharply different versions of how the tape reached the public.