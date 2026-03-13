Rick Ross Brings ‘Port Of Miami’ To The Orchestra Stage

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Rapper Rick Ross plans a grand celebration for the 20th anniversary of his debut album Port of Miami, bringing the project across the country with a full live orchestra. The rapper announced the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour this week, promising fans a cinematic performance that blends booming hip-hop with sweeping classical arrangements.

Ross first introduced Port of Miami in 2006 and quickly carved a lane in rap with towering beats and vivid street storytelling. The album delivered hits like “Hustlin” and “Push It” while establishing Ross as one of the most commanding voices in Southern rap.

For the anniversary run, Ross wants a bigger stage and a richer sound. He will perform the album front to back alongside a live orchestra that will reimagine the record’s booming production with strings, horns, and dramatic crescendos.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ross shared the news on social media and told fans that the tour celebrates the legacy of a project that changed his life and shaped Miami rap culture. “This album gave me the foundation for everything,” Ross wrote while teasing orchestral arrangements and dramatic live visuals.

Producers and arrangers will translate the album’s heavy drums and glossy synths into layered orchestral movements designed for concert halls. The concept reflects a growing trend where hip-hop artists bring classic albums into symphonic spaces.

Artists across genres have explored similar collaborations, but Ross promises a uniquely lavish experience that matches his larger-than-life persona. Fans can expect booming bass, cinematic strings, and Ross’s unmistakable voice echoing through ornate theaters.

The tour will visit major cities throughout the year, with additional dates expected as demand grows. Ross aims to honor the album that launched his empire while giving longtime listeners a new way to experience Port of Miami once again.