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Philadelphia Family Court Judge Michael Fannin Arrested for Assault, Suspended Without Pay

Philadelphia Family Court Judge Michael Fannin has been suspended without pay following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault stemming from a domestic incident. The Judicial Conduct Board announced the suspension, citing concerns that allowing Fannin to remain on the bench during the criminal case could erode public trust in the judicial system.

Details of the Incident

According to charging documents, the incident occurred at Fannin’s home in Torresdale, where two women, aged 58 and 30, were allegedly attacked. Police reports state that the older woman was punched and knocked to the ground, while the younger woman, who attempted to intervene, was dragged by her hair.

The court system acted swiftly, restricting Fannin’s access to the courthouse and reassigning all of his cases. A statement from the court confirmed that he has been placed on administrative leave.

The Philadelphia Bar Association expressed deep concern over the severity of the charges, emphasizing that the justice system applies equally to everyone and that Fannin is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fannin, who has served as a Family Court judge since 2014, has not yet commented on the charges, and his attorney has also declined to make a statement.