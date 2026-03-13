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SEPTA Unveils Timeline for Revamping Philadelphia’s Bus System

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has announced a detailed timeline for its long-awaited “New Bus Network,” marking the first comprehensive redesign of the system in over six decades. The initiative aims to make the bus network more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly, with changes rolling out in phases starting in August 2026.

Key Goals of the New Bus Network:

Improved Frequency: 29 bus routes will offer service every 15 minutes or less, seven days a week, up from the current eight routes.

29 bus routes will offer service every 15 minutes or less, seven days a week, up from the current eight routes. Simplified Routes: Redesigned routes will provide more direct connections and better align with current travel patterns.

Redesigned routes will provide more direct connections and better align with current travel patterns. Enhanced Access: New routes and extended service will improve connectivity across the city and suburbs.

Timeline and Highlights:

Phase 1: August 2026

New Routes: Route 72 (Cheltenham Avenue) and Route 76 (North-South service from Crescentville to Fishtown).

Route 72 (Cheltenham Avenue) and Route 76 (North-South service from Crescentville to Fishtown). Extensions: Routes 45, 53, 60, 61, 79, and 105 will be extended to serve new destinations like the Navy Yard and University City.

Routes 45, 53, 60, 61, 79, and 105 will be extended to serve new destinations like the Navy Yard and University City. Frequency Improvements: Key routes, including 6, 46, 47, and 64, will see more frequent service.

Key routes, including 6, 46, 47, and 64, will see more frequent service. Route Eliminations: Low-ridership routes such as 35, 47M, and 78 will be discontinued.

Phase 2: February 2027

Direct Bus Service Expansion: Limited-stop service will connect Frankford Transit Center and Wissahickon Transit Center.

Limited-stop service will connect Frankford Transit Center and Wissahickon Transit Center. New Chester County Routes: Route 142 and two SEPTA Go on-demand services will be introduced.

Route 142 and two SEPTA Go on-demand services will be introduced. Adjustments: Routes 3, 5, 22, and others will see alignment changes and frequency updates.

Phase 3: June 2027

Montgomery County Go Zone: On-demand service will replace low-ridership routes like 90 and 139.

On-demand service will replace low-ridership routes like 90 and 139. Route Realignments: Routes 95, 97, and 98 will be adjusted for better connectivity and efficiency.

Public Feedback and Awareness Campaign

SEPTA is conducting an awareness campaign to prepare riders for the changes, with ambassadors engaging with the public at transit centers and bus stops. Public hearings and open houses will also be held to gather feedback.

Challenges and Reactions

While the redesign promises significant improvements, some riders have expressed concerns about the elimination of certain routes. SEPTA officials emphasize that the changes aim to reduce redundancy and improve overall service, ensuring that no one in the city is more than a few blocks from a bus.

For more details and updated maps, visit SEPTA’s New Bus Network page.