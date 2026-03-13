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Philadelphia Emerges as Frontrunner to Host 2028 Democratic National Convention

Philadelphia has been named a leading contender to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention (DNC), solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for large-scale political and cultural events. The convention, scheduled for August 7-10, 2028, will bring national attention and significant economic benefits to the chosen host city.

Why Philly Stands Out

Philadelphia’s bid, a collaborative effort between the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Convention Host Committee, highlights the city’s extensive experience and infrastructure. The city previously hosted the DNC in 2016, generating an estimated $230.9 million in economic impact. Since then, Philadelphia has expanded its hotel capacity, upgraded the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and invested in transportation and public safety improvements.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Philadelphia is excited and honored to be a frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic National Convention. As the birthplace of American democracy, our city is the perfect place to celebrate our shared history and pave the way for a brighter future.”

David L. Cohen, President of Pick Pennsylvania, added, “Philadelphia knows how to host major events, and we are ready to make the 2028 convention inclusive and memorable for all attendees.”

Competing Cities and Next Steps

Philadelphia is one of five cities under consideration, alongside Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Denver. DNC officials and the party’s Technical Advisory Group will conduct site visits this spring to evaluate each city’s logistical and operational capabilities. The final decision is expected later this year.