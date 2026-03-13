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Chinatown Businesses Partner with PPA to Offer $5 Parking at Fashion District

In a move to make visiting Philadelphia’s Chinatown more convenient and affordable, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has launched the Chinatown Visitor Discount Parking Program. This initiative, in partnership with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC), allows customers of select Chinatown businesses to park at the AutoPark Fashion District garage for just $5 for up to three hours.

Visitors can park at the Fashion District garage, located at 44 North 9th Street, and receive a parking voucher from one of the participating businesses. The voucher applies the $5 discount when exiting the garage. After the initial three hours, standard parking rates apply.

Participating Businesses

The program currently includes six Chinatown establishments:

Sang Kee Peking Duck House (238 N. 9th St.)

(238 N. 9th St.) EMei (915 Arch St.)

(915 Arch St.) TingTing’s (125 N. 11th St.)

(125 N. 11th St.) Bai Wei (1038 Race St.)

(1038 Race St.) Yamitsuki (1028 Arch St.)

(1028 Arch St.) Happy DIY (118 N. 9th St.)

Addressing Parking Challenges

Parking has long been a challenge for Chinatown businesses, especially during events at the nearby Pennsylvania Convention Center. With street parking often limited and garage rates as high as $10 to $15 per hour, this program aims to alleviate parking stress and encourage more visitors to explore Chinatown’s vibrant offerings.

Supporting Local Businesses

The initiative not only benefits visitors but also supports small businesses in Chinatown by increasing accessibility and foot traffic. PCDC hopes to expand the program to include more businesses in the future, particularly those hosting banquets and large gatherings.

This program is inspired by similar successful initiatives in other cities, such as Chicago, and reflects a commitment to preserving and enhancing the Chinatown community. So, the next time you’re craving dim sum or bubble tea, take advantage of this affordable parking option and enjoy all that Chinatown has to offer.