Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

TSA Temporarily Closes Terminal C Security Checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) temporarily closed the security checkpoint in Terminal C at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) on Thursday. The closure is part of an effort to optimize operations across other terminal checkpoints by reallocating TSA staff.

The Terminal C checkpoint primarily serves TSA PreCheck passengers. However, PreCheck lanes remain operational at Terminal A East and Terminals D and E, ensuring that PreCheck travelers can still access expedited screening. Regular TSA lanes in other terminals are unaffected and continue to operate as usual.

Passengers screened at any checkpoint can move between terminals without needing to exit and re-enter security, minimizing disruptions for travelers.

The closure comes amid increased wait times at airports nationwide due to a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA. PHL has advised passengers to plan accordingly and check for updates on security wait times.

For more information about security at Philadelphia International Airport, travelers can visit PHL.org.