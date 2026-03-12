Source: John Greim / Getty

Gunman Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Old Dominion University

A tragic shooting unfolded at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday morning, leaving two people injured and the gunman dead. The incident occurred in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., according to an alert from the university.

The injured victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The university has not disclosed the condition of the victims or how the gunman died. Officials confirmed that there is no longer a threat to the campus, and classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

A sophomore student, Jennifer, recounted the chaos, saying she was waiting for a midterm exam when she heard people shouting, “Get out, get out, get out.” She described hearing gunshots as she and others fled the building. Jennifer praised the university’s quick communication through alerts, which she said helped manage the situation effectively.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, and the university has assured the community that the situation is under control. This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.