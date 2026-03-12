Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Unveils 2027 Budget Proposal

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Unveils Ambitious 2027 Budget Proposal

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker presented her 2027 fiscal year budget proposal to City Council on Thursday, outlining a $6.7 billion spending plan aimed at addressing critical issues such as housing, public safety, and infrastructure. This marks Parker’s third budget proposal as mayor, and it includes historic investments designed to tackle the city’s most pressing challenges.

Key Highlights of the 2027 Budget Proposal:

Historic Housing Investment

Mayor Parker’s budget includes an $800 million bond initiative to support the Philadelphia Housing Opportunities Made Easy (H.O.M.E) initiative. This program aims to create and preserve 30,000 housing units during her first term, focusing on both affordable and market-rate housing. The plan also proposes eliminating the city’s 1% construction impact tax to incentivize new housing developments.

Public Safety and Infrastructure

The budget allocates significant funding for public safety, including $186 million for initiatives such as anti-violence grants and body-worn cameras for police officers. Additionally, $350 million is earmarked for street paving and ADA ramp installations, along with $67 million for a new Forensics Science Center.

Education and Community Development

The proposal includes $5.3 million for education programs and $15 million for cleaning and greening initiatives to improve neighborhood environments. Another $11 million is allocated to the Department of Planning and Development to hire staff for implementing the H.O.M.E initiative.

Reactions and Next Steps

The ambitious housing plan has drawn mixed reactions. While some housing advocates praise the proposal as a step in the right direction, others question its feasibility and call for more direct investments in housing safety and repairs for low-income residents.

City Council will now hold public hearings on the budget proposal, with a final decision required by June 30, 2026, before the new fiscal year begins. Mayor Parker emphasized the urgency of her initiatives, stating, “Philadelphians need more housing, and they need it now.”

The 2027 budget proposal reflects Mayor Parker’s commitment to addressing Philadelphia’s housing crisis, improving public safety, and investing in the city’s future. As the city navigates these challenges, the proposed budget sets the stage for transformative change.