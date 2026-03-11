Reliving The 7 Biggest Moments from the 2025 Oscars
The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, delivered a night filled with unforgettable moments, emotional speeches, and dazzling performances. Here are the seven biggest highlights from Hollywood’s biggest night:
1. Anora Dominates the Night
Sean Baker’s indie film Anora stole the show, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Mikey Madison also took home Best Actress for her role in the film, marking a major upset over Demi Moore.
2. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Show-Stopping Performance
The stars of Wicked opened the ceremony with a medley of songs, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity.” Their powerhouse vocals set the tone for an electrifying evening.
3. Zoe Saldaña’s Emotional Win
Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. In her heartfelt speech, she honored her immigrant family and celebrated the significance of acting in Spanish for the role.
4. Adrien Brody’s Commanding Speech
Adrien Brody, now a two-time Oscar winner, won Best Actor for The Brutalist. When the orchestra tried to cut him off, he humorously shut it down, saying, “This isn’t my first rodeo.”
5. Conan O’Brien’s Hilarious Hosting Debut
Conan O’Brien brought his signature humor to the Oscars, poking fun at the Emilia Pérez scandal and delivering a monologue that had the audience in stitches.
6. Kieran Culkin’s Unique Acceptance Speech
Winning Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin praised his co-stars and humorously asked his wife for another child during his speech, adding a personal and comedic touch.
7. Tributes and Iconic Moments
The In Memoriam segment honored industry legends, while Queen Latifah performed “Ease On Down The Road” in a tribute to Quincy Jones. Additionally, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their iconic 2003 Oscars kiss on the red carpet.
The 2025 Oscars celebrated the best in film while delivering moments that will be remembered for years to come.