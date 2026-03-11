Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Philadelphia Expands ‘Open Streets’ Program to 20 Car-Free Days in 2026

Philadelphia’s Center City District (CCD) has announced a significant expansion of its popular “Open Streets” program, increasing the number of car-free days to 20 this year. The initiative, which began as a pilot in 2024, has proven to be a resounding success, drawing over 170,000 visitors and delivering measurable economic benefits to local businesses.

The program temporarily closes key streets, such as Walnut Street and 18th Street, to vehicular traffic, transforming them into pedestrian-friendly spaces for shopping, dining, and socializing. In 2024-2025, Open Streets events averaged 10,000 visitors per day, with a 27% increase in pedestrian activity and a 38% boost in sales for participating businesses. In-store foot traffic surged by 62% on Open Streets days.

CCD President & CEO Prema Katari Gupta highlighted the program’s impact, stating, “The results have been good for Center City, good for the retailers and restaurants of Rittenhouse Row, and good for Philadelphia. The question now is how far we can take it.”

The 2026 schedule includes events from April through December, with a mix of Sunday and Tuesday evening closures to accommodate different neighborhoods and peak activity times. The program’s success has sparked discussions about scaling it citywide, with recommendations for streamlined permitting and shared safety infrastructure to support broader adoption.

