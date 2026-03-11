Ye’s LA Concert Announcements Results In 1 Mill Fans In Queue

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

A newly announced concert from Ye triggered massive demand this week after fans rushed online to secure seats for his upcoming Los Angeles performance.

Presale tickets for the show quickly overwhelmed the ticketing platform Ticketmaster. Reports showed more than one million fans waiting in the digital queue at one point as they attempted to buy tickets for the highly anticipated event.

Ye plans to take the stage on April 3 at SoFi Stadium, one of the largest venues in the Los Angeles area. The stadium can hold tens of thousands of fans, yet the enormous demand immediately signaled that many fans will miss out on tickets.

Fans flooded social media with screenshots of their queue numbers, with many users reporting wait positions in the hundreds of thousands. Others joked that they faced “a queue for the queue” as the system attempted to manage the surge in traffic.

The announcement carries extra weight because Ye rarely performs large stadium shows in the United States. His recent performances included select festival appearances and international shows, which increased anticipation for a major Los Angeles concert.

Industry observers often treat huge ticket queues as a sign of an artist’s cultural pull. Concert demand frequently outpaces supply when a major artist announces a rare or one-off performance. In Ye’s case, the million-person queue highlighted his continued influence in music and pop culture despite years of controversy surrounding his public statements.

Ticket sales continue through presale opportunities and general admission releases. Promotions tied to Ye’s upcoming album also offer fans a chance to win tickets through special giveaways connected to the project.

For now, the numbers tell the story. Within minutes of the presale opening, more than a million fans lined up online for a chance to see Ye perform live in Los Angeles, turning a single concert announcement into one of the most talked-about ticket scrambles of the year.