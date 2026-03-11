Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Super Bowl Cornerback Riq Woolen

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their secondary by signing cornerback Riq Woolen to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. Woolen, a former Pro Bowler, brings a dynamic playmaking ability to an already talented defensive backfield.

Woolen, who made a name for himself during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, has consistently demonstrated his knack for creating turnovers. Over his four-year career, he has recorded six interceptions in his Pro Bowl rookie campaign and 53 passes defensed. Known for his speed and athleticism, Woolen adds depth and versatility to the Eagles’ cornerback group, which already features standout players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The Eagles are betting on Woolen’s upside despite some inconsistencies in his game. Last season, he lost his starting role with the Seahawks but remained a valuable contributor. Philadelphia sees this signing as an opportunity to unlock his full potential in a new system.

“Riq Woolen is a proven playmaker with the ability to change the game,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “We’re excited to have him join our team and bring his energy and talent to our defense.”

Woolen is expected to compete for a starting role opposite Quinyon Mitchell, solidifying a secondary that aims to be one of the league’s best. With this signing, the Eagles continue to make strategic moves in free agency to position themselves as strong contenders for the 2026 season.