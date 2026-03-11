Uber Eats Debuts Sidewalk Delivery Robots In Philadelphia

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Uber Eats has launched a fleet of autonomous sidewalk delivery robots in Philadelphia, marking a major step forward for food delivery technology in the city. The company introduced the small, self-driving robots this week as part of a pilot program designed to speed up deliveries and reduce reliance on traditional drivers.

The cooler-sized robots travel along sidewalks and crosswalks while carrying food orders from nearby restaurants to customers. Sensors, cameras, and GPS technology guide each robot through city streets and help it avoid obstacles such as pedestrians, bikes, and pets.

Uber Eats partnered with robotics company Serve Robotics to roll out the new system. Serve Robotics designed the six-wheeled machines to navigate dense urban environments and complete short-distance deliveries efficiently. Each robot can travel several miles on a single charge and maintain a steady walking pace.

Customers who place orders through the Uber Eats app may receive the option to choose robot delivery if they live within the pilot zone. Once the robot arrives, customers unlock the secure compartment through the app and collect their food directly from the machine.

Uber Eats says the robots help restaurants deliver orders faster while reducing delivery costs and traffic congestion. The company also believes autonomous delivery could create a more sustainable system by lowering emissions tied to short car trips.

City officials approved the pilot after reviewing safety guidelines that require the robots to yield to pedestrians and follow traffic signals. The machines also include remote monitoring, allowing human operators to step in if the robots encounter unexpected situations.

Uber Eats plans to evaluate customer feedback and delivery performance over the coming months. If the program succeeds, the company may expand robot deliveries to additional neighborhoods across Philadelphia. The rollout places Philadelphia among a growing list of cities experimenting with autonomous food delivery technology.