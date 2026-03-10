Source: BrianEKushner / Getty

Massive Fire Erupts on Scrap Metal Barge in Delaware Bay

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out on a scrap metal barge in the Delaware Bay near New Castle, Delaware. The fire was first reported around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with flames and thick smoke visible from the scene. Video footage captured fire boats spraying water to contain the inferno.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the barge was heading northbound on the river. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are continuing efforts to extinguish the fire, and updates are expected as the situation develops.