Ria4Reel goes ‘Off the Record’ on 100.3 WRNB

Ria4Reel is a dynamic R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and entrepreneur. Philadelphia-born, Norristown-raised artist, Ria4Reel has been performing since the age of three, her early career in modeling, dance, and acting helped shape the commanding stage presence she carries today.

She first gained attention with her teenage single “Skool’s Out” and her 2014 EP I Won’t Stop, later stepping back to sharpen her craft through dance, modeling, and creative development. Returning to music in 2023 with the soulful single “2AM,” Ria4Reel has continued building momentum with fan-favorite records like “My Man” and “Fine Sh*t,” which have been gaining traction across social media and streaming platforms.

On Off The Record, Ria4Reel got real about the grind behind becoming that girl in R&B — opening up about the emotions that fuel her music, her journey as an independent artist, and the hustle it takes to stand out in Philly. The vibe? Fun and unfiltered, with Red Flag/Green Flag games and an R&B trivia moment that proved she really knows the culture. 🎤✨

Watch the full interview with Ria4Reel below!