Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hit by Gunfire

Police arrested a suspect after a shooting targeted singer and entrepreneur Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area home on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the incident unfolded while Rihanna remained inside the residence.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 1:15 p.m. near the property in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles. Investigators say a woman fired several rounds toward the gate and exterior of the mansion from a vehicle parked across the street.

Officers confirmed that Rihanna did not suffer injuries during the incident. Officials also reported no other injuries at the property.

Authorities say the suspect, a woman in her 30s, fired multiple rounds from a rifle before driving away from the scene. Police tracked the suspect shortly after the shooting and took her into custody without further incident. Officers later recovered a firearm and shell casings linked to the shooting.

Investigators say some bullets struck parts of the property, including the gate and a vehicle parked outside the home. At least one round reportedly penetrated a wall of the residence.

Police have not identified a clear motive for the attack. Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division have launched an active investigation into the case.

Rihanna purchased the mansion in 2021 for approximately $13.8 million. The property sits in an upscale neighborhood known for housing several celebrities.

The global pop star lives at the home with rapper A$AP Rocky and their three young children. Authorities have not confirmed whether other family members stayed inside the residence during the shooting.

Officials continue to examine evidence and interview witnesses as the investigation moves forward. Rihanna has not publicly commented on the incident.