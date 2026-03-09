Serena Williams Honored With Custom Barbie Doll

Source: Rich Storry/TGL / Getty

Tennis legend Serena Williams has received a special honor from Barbie. The iconic athlete now has a custom doll created in her likeness as part of a global initiative celebrating influential women.

Toy company Mattel unveiled the one-of-a-kind doll ahead of International Women’s Day as part of its new “Barbie Dream Team.” The campaign highlights women who have changed their industries and inspired future generations. Serena Williams stands among the global figures recognized for leadership in sports, business, and culture.

Designers modeled the doll after Williams’ life beyond tennis. The figure reflects her role as an entrepreneur and business leader while also celebrating her legendary athletic career. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during her career and built a global reputation as one of the greatest athletes in tennis history.

The doll also reflects Williams’ personal style. Designers dressed the figure in a black-and-white houndstooth outfit with a pearl necklace and long wavy hair. Mattel worked to capture Williams’ confidence and influence both on and off the court.

Williams welcomed the tribute and shared excitement about the recognition. She said she often plays with Barbie dolls alongside her daughters and enjoys seeing a doll that represents her story. The tennis icon said she hopes the honor encourages young girls to dream big and pursue their goals.

Mattel created the Barbie Dream Team to spotlight women who break barriers in their fields. The lineup includes athletes, explorers, and innovators from around the world who continue to influence culture and inspire younger generations.

Williams’ custom doll will not appear as a standard retail toy. Instead, the tribute serves as a symbolic recognition of her impact on sports and society.