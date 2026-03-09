Epstein Jail Death: New Docs Reveal Guard Lapses

Source: VERONIQUE TOURNIER / Getty

Newly released documents have raised fresh questions about the events leading up to the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein inside a federal jail in 2019. The records outline the actions of a prison guard on duty the night Epstein died and reveal a series of failures that investigators say violated standard procedures.

Epstein, who faced federal charges for sex trafficking of minors, died on August 10, 2019, inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Officials later ruled his death a suicide, but the circumstances surrounding that night have fueled years of scrutiny and conspiracy theories.

According to the documents, one of the correctional officers assigned to monitor Epstein failed to conduct required inmate checks during the overnight shift. Prison policy required guards to check inmates roughly every 30 minutes. Investigators say the guard did not perform those checks for several hours.

Love Work? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The records also show that the guard spent time browsing the internet and shopping online instead of completing the required rounds. Investigators say the officer later falsified log entries to make it appear that the checks occurred.

Authorities also found that two security cameras outside Epstein’s housing area malfunctioned that night. While other cameras remained operational, the broken equipment limited investigators’ ability to reconstruct the full timeline of events.

Federal prosecutors charged the two guards responsible for monitoring Epstein with falsifying records and conspiracy. Both later admitted to failing to complete their duties during the shift.

The documents add new detail to a case that already drew widespread criticism over staffing shortages and safety lapses inside federal detention facilities.

Epstein had previously survived a possible suicide attempt just weeks before his death, which should have placed him under stricter monitoring.

Critics argue that the combination of missed checks, faulty cameras, and falsified records highlights serious breakdowns inside the jail system on the night one of the most high-profile inmates in the country died.