2 Pa. Men Arrested After Explosive Devices Found Near NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence

The FBI has launched a terrorism investigation following the discovery of explosive devices near Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The incident occurred during a protest and counterprotest on Saturday, with two Pennsylvania men, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, arrested in connection with the devices.

The protests, organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang, drew over 100 counterprotesters under the banner “Run the Nazis Out of New York City/Stand Against Hate.” According to police, Balat allegedly ignited and threw an improvised explosive device (IED) toward protesters, which extinguished itself after striking a barrier. A second device was reportedly dropped nearby. The devices, described as jars wrapped in tape with nuts, bolts, and screws, were deemed capable of causing serious injury or death.

Law enforcement, including the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, conducted searches in Pennsylvania, including at Balat’s home in Langhorne, Bucks County. Tactical officers were seen in the area, and three individuals exited the residence during the operation.

The NYPD also discovered another suspicious device in a vehicle near Gracie Mansion, prompting evacuations. The investigation remains ongoing, with federal authorities taking the lead.